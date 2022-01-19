Overview

Dr. Dharmesh Sheth, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Sheth works at Memorial Counseling Associates in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Autism and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.