Dr. Dharmesh Sheth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dharmesh Sheth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dharmesh Sheth, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Sheth works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Memorial Counseling Assoc.4525 E ATHERTON ST, Long Beach, CA 90815 Directions (562) 426-6571
-
2
Miller Childrens Hospital2801 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 933-2000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sheth?
I cannot get through on the phone!! Ive tried calling and its a busy signal!!!
About Dr. Dharmesh Sheth, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Khmer
- 1265493555
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheth has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheth works at
Dr. Sheth has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Autism and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sheth speaks Hindi and Khmer.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheth. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.