Dr. Dharmesh Mehta, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Willoughby, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from C.U. Shah Medical College and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Euclid Hospital, Hillcrest Hospital and TriPoint Medical Center.



Dr. Mehta works at Atrium Medical Group in Willoughby, OH with other offices in Euclid, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.