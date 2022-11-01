Overview

Dr. Dharmesh Bhakta, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington and Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.



Dr. Bhakta works at Accent Podiatry Associates in Mansfield, TX with other offices in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.