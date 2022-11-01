Dr. Dharmesh Bhakta, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhakta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dharmesh Bhakta, DPM
Overview
Dr. Dharmesh Bhakta, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington and Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.
Locations
Accent Podiatry Associates221 Regency Pkwy Ste 117, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (817) 477-3611
Accent Podiatry Associates811 W Interstate 20 Ste 136, Arlington, TX 76017 Directions (817) 557-1006
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Arlington
- Methodist Mansfield Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bhakta promised me he would get me exercising again and he did! He carefully locate the exact location of my neuroma and helped to minimize it. When it flared up, he did surgery to remove it. Very pleasant, thoughtful, and wonderful doctor. Very good at explaining your options. Go see him!
About Dr. Dharmesh Bhakta, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Hindi
- 1346243243
Education & Certifications
- Englewood Hospital and Medical Center
- Wyckoff Heights Med Center
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- University Of California At Riverside
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhakta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhakta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhakta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhakta has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhakta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhakta speaks Arabic and Hindi.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhakta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhakta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhakta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhakta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.