Dr. Verma has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dharmendra Verma, MD
Overview
Dr. Dharmendra Verma, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University College Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Citizens Medical Center, Cuero Regional Hospital, Detar Hospital Navarro, Jackson County Hospital District and Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Verma works at
Locations
UT Physicians Multispecialty - Cinco Ranch23923 Cinco Ranch Blvd, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (713) 486-5300
Hospital Affiliations
- Citizens Medical Center
- Cuero Regional Hospital
- Detar Hospital Navarro
- Jackson County Hospital District
- Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
One the best doctors I have met in my life , he explained me about my diet and also changed my life style with proper nutrition plan in place. I was at the brink of getting ulcers and was on continuous medications but after meeting Mr Verma , my life has changed and now I'm medication free, regular exercise. I would definitely recommend him for any expert advice in Gastrol, Nutrition issues. He has lots of patience and will explain everything in detail.
About Dr. Dharmendra Verma, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225142623
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Medical School
- University College Of Medical Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Verma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Verma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Verma has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach and Small Intestine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Verma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Verma speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Verma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Verma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Verma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.