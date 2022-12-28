See All Psychiatrists in Houston, TX
Dr. Dharmendra Kumar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.

Dr. Kumar works at Greater Heights Holistic Psychiatry in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Greater Heights Holistic Psychiatry, PLLC
    1919 North Loop W Ste 280, Houston, TX 77008 (832) 930-1202
    Greater Heights Holistic Psychiatry
    1900 North Loop W # Suite, Houston, TX 77018 (832) 930-1202

Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Family Psychotherapy
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Dementia or Depression Screening
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain)
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychosis
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Schizophrenia
Tobacco Use Disorder
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders
Behavior Therapy
Cognitive Function Testing
Combination Drug Dependence
Conversion Disorder
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder)
Developmental and Learning Disorders
Dissociative Disorder
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Eating Disorders
Group Psychotherapy
Impulse Control Disorders
Mania
  View other providers who treat Mania
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse
Personality Disorders
Phobia
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence
Somatoform Disorders
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Suicidal Ideation
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Hermann Physician Network
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Dec 28, 2022
    Dr. Kumar is one of the best psychiatrists I have had. He listens to my concerns and takes the time to get to know me and my symptoms. Additionally, he educates me on medications before prescribing them. I always leave our sessions feeling heard and relieved. I highly recommend Dr. Kumar and his team!
    Psychiatry
    18 years of experience
    English
    1841448511
    MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Psychiatry
    Dr. Dharmendra Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kumar works at Greater Heights Holistic Psychiatry in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Kumar’s profile.

    Dr. Kumar has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

