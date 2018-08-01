Overview

Dr. Dharmen Patel, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Greeneville, TN. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Franklin Woods Community Hospital, Holston Valley Medical Center, Johnson City Medical Center and Sycamore Shoals Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Tennessee Cancer Specialists Of Greeneville in Greeneville, TN with other offices in Johnson City, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.