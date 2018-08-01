Dr. Dharmen Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dharmen Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dharmen Patel, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Greeneville, TN. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Franklin Woods Community Hospital, Holston Valley Medical Center, Johnson City Medical Center and Sycamore Shoals Hospital.
Dr. Patel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tennessee Cancer Specialists Of Greeneville1410 Tusculum Blvd Ste 2200, Greeneville, TN 37745 Directions (423) 639-0243
-
2
Mountain Empire Radiology Inc. PC1301 Sunset Dr Ste 3, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 588-7130
Hospital Affiliations
- Franklin Woods Community Hospital
- Holston Valley Medical Center
- Johnson City Medical Center
- Sycamore Shoals Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
Excellent Dr... Excellent support staff...
About Dr. Dharmen Patel, MD
- Hematology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1669577797
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Anemia, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.