Dr. Dharmarajan Ramaswamy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dharmarajan Ramaswamy, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hemet, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Govt Med Coll.
Locations
Southland Arthritis and Ostprs949 Calhoun Pl Ste F, Hemet, CA 92543 Directions (951) 652-5000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ramaswamy is an excellent doctor, he has helped "me" 100%, & has been treating "my" condition VERY WELL, I would recommend any one to "SOUTH LAND".
About Dr. Dharmarajan Ramaswamy, MD
- Rheumatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1174684815
Education & Certifications
- University of Southern California School of Medicine
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
- Govt Med Coll
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramaswamy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramaswamy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramaswamy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramaswamy has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramaswamy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramaswamy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramaswamy.
