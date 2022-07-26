See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Whiting, NJ
Dr. Dharam Mann, MD

Pain Management
4.5 (91)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dharam Mann, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Whiting, NJ. They specialize in Pain Management, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Ptbd Sharma Medical College, M Dayanand University and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus and Ocean University Medical Center.

Dr. Mann works at Garden State Medicine PC in Whiting, NJ with other offices in Manahawkin, NJ, Brick, NJ, West Long Branch, NJ, Barnegat, NJ, Manchester Township, NJ and Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pain Management - Whiting
    1100 Highway 70, Whiting, NJ 08759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 849-0077
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Manahawkin
    1364 Route 72 W Ste 6, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 202-3000
  3. 3
    Brick Imaging
    1608 Route 88 Ste 102, Brick, NJ 08724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 202-3000
  4. 4
    West Long Branch
    100 State Route 36 Ste 1C, West Long Branch, NJ 07764 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 202-3000
  5. 5
    Barnegat
    249 S Main St Ste 5, Barnegat, NJ 08005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 202-3000
  6. 6
    Pain Management at Garden State Medical Center
    1100 Nj-70, Manchester Township, NJ 08759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 202-3000
  7. 7
    Hooper
    1314 Hooper Ave Ste 101 Bldg B, Toms River, NJ 08753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 202-3000
  8. 8
    Route 37
    780 Route 37 W Ste 110, Toms River, NJ 08755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 202-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
  • Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
  • Ocean University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • PPO Plus
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 91 ratings
    Patient Ratings (91)
    5 Star
    (74)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mann?

    Jul 26, 2022
    From my first day’s visit to every following visit, my experience is an outstanding one. Everyone from the front desk staff to all the nursing staff and Dr. Mann have provided me a top notch service. My pain issues were listened to with care. I promptly received prescriptions for CT Scans X-rays. My follow ups were handled professionally. Very happy! They offer quite a wide variety of services at more than one office. I highly recommend this practice to everyone.
    Mrs. B — Jul 26, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Dharam Mann, MD
    About Dr. Dharam Mann, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1063463099
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
    Internship
    • Saint Barnabas Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Ptbd Sharma Medical College, M Dayanand University
    Undergraduate School
    • Maharishi Dayanand University / Government Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dharam Mann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mann works at Garden State Medicine PC in Whiting, NJ with other offices in Manahawkin, NJ, Brick, NJ, West Long Branch, NJ, Barnegat, NJ, Manchester Township, NJ and Toms River, NJ. View the full addresses on Dr. Mann’s profile.

    Dr. Mann has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    91 patients have reviewed Dr. Mann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

