Overview

Dr. Dharam Mann, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Whiting, NJ. They specialize in Pain Management, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Ptbd Sharma Medical College, M Dayanand University and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Mann works at Garden State Medicine PC in Whiting, NJ with other offices in Manahawkin, NJ, Brick, NJ, West Long Branch, NJ, Barnegat, NJ, Manchester Township, NJ and Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.