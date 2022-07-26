Dr. Dharam Mann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dharam Mann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dharam Mann, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Whiting, NJ. They specialize in Pain Management, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Ptbd Sharma Medical College, M Dayanand University and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus and Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Mann works at
Locations
Pain Management - Whiting1100 Highway 70, Whiting, NJ 08759 Directions (732) 849-0077Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Manahawkin1364 Route 72 W Ste 6, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Directions (732) 202-3000
Brick Imaging1608 Route 88 Ste 102, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 202-3000
West Long Branch100 State Route 36 Ste 1C, West Long Branch, NJ 07764 Directions (732) 202-3000
Barnegat249 S Main St Ste 5, Barnegat, NJ 08005 Directions (732) 202-3000
Pain Management at Garden State Medical Center1100 Nj-70, Manchester Township, NJ 08759 Directions (732) 202-3000
Hooper1314 Hooper Ave Ste 101 Bldg B, Toms River, NJ 08753 Directions (732) 202-3000
Route 37780 Route 37 W Ste 110, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 202-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- PPO Plus
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
From my first day’s visit to every following visit, my experience is an outstanding one. Everyone from the front desk staff to all the nursing staff and Dr. Mann have provided me a top notch service. My pain issues were listened to with care. I promptly received prescriptions for CT Scans X-rays. My follow ups were handled professionally. Very happy! They offer quite a wide variety of services at more than one office. I highly recommend this practice to everyone.
About Dr. Dharam Mann, MD
- Pain Management
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1063463099
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
- Saint Barnabas Medical Center
- Ptbd Sharma Medical College, M Dayanand University
- Maharishi Dayanand University / Government Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mann accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mann has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mann speaks Hindi and Spanish.
91 patients have reviewed Dr. Mann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mann.
