Overview

Dr. Dharam Kumbhani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.



Dr. Kumbhani works at UT Southwestern Clinical Heart Center in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.