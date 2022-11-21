Dr. Dhanashri Miskin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miskin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dhanashri Miskin, MD
Overview
Dr. Dhanashri Miskin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Miskin works at
Locations
MS Center (Multiple Sclerosis)900 Walnut St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
This was my first time there . Staff was great from entering the building to seeing the doctor. I had a great experience with Dr.Miskin . She was very attentive to my concerns and well being. She gave great advice . Couldn't ask for anything more from her . Self motivation it all it takes!! Keep up the great work ! I would recommend her 100%.
About Dr. Dhanashri Miskin, MD
- Neurology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1174848071
Education & Certifications
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miskin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miskin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miskin has seen patients for Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miskin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
190 patients have reviewed Dr. Miskin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miskin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miskin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miskin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.