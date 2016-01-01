Overview

Dr. Dhanasekaran Ramasamy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Union, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Ramasamy works at Center for Digestive Diseases P.A. in Union, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Dysphagia and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.