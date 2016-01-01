Dr. Ramasamy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dhanasekaran Ramasamy, MD
Overview
Dr. Dhanasekaran Ramasamy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Union, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Ramasamy works at
Locations
-
1
Center for Digestive Diseases P.A.695 Chestnut St, Union, NJ 07083 Directions (908) 688-6565
-
2
Endo-surgi Center PA1201 Morris Ave, Union, NJ 07083 Directions (908) 686-0066
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ramasamy?
About Dr. Dhanasekaran Ramasamy, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Tamil
- 1689875700
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramasamy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramasamy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramasamy works at
Dr. Ramasamy has seen patients for Anemia, Dysphagia and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramasamy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ramasamy speaks Spanish and Tamil.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramasamy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramasamy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramasamy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramasamy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.