Dr. Dhanalakshmi Ramasamy, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dhanalakshmi Ramasamy, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Allentown, PA. They graduated from DR M.G.R. UNIVERSITY / COIMBATORE MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Lvpg Pediatric Surgical Specialties1259 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 230, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (610) 402-5900
Lehigh Valley Hospital1200 S Cedar Crest Blvd, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (610) 402-8111
Lehigh Valley Hospital-muhlenberg2545 Schoenersville Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions (484) 884-6503
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English, Tamil
- 1881649192
- DR M.G.R. UNIVERSITY / COIMBATORE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Dr. Ramasamy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramasamy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramasamy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramasamy has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Developmental and Learning Disorders and Phobia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramasamy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ramasamy speaks Tamil.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramasamy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramasamy.
