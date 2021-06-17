Dr. Dhafer Salama, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salama is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dhafer Salama, MD
Overview
Dr. Dhafer Salama, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Warren, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Salama works at
Locations
-
1
Dhafer S. Salama M.d. PC11446 E 13 Mile Rd Ste A, Warren, MI 48093 Directions (586) 574-0222
-
2
Ascension Macomb-oakland Hospital11800 E 12 Mile Rd, Warren, MI 48093 Directions (586) 573-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Salama?
Dr Salama is an excellent doctor and his staff is the best. I Love the two blondes in the office, they make you feel like family every time I come to visit. Look no father for the BEST ENT in Michigan.
About Dr. Dhafer Salama, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 50 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1073521035
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salama has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salama accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salama has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salama works at
Dr. Salama has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Malignant Otitis Externa, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salama on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Salama speaks Arabic.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Salama. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salama.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salama, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salama appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.