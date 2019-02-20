Dr. Sumter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dezmond Sumter, MD
Overview
Dr. Dezmond Sumter, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.
Dr. Sumter works at
Locations
1
Medcare Urgent Care Center7418 Garners Ferry Rd, Columbia, SC 29209 Directions (803) 509-6310
2
Medcare Express - North Charleston LLC10136 Two Notch Rd Ste 104, Columbia, SC 29229 Directions (803) 509-7570
3
Medcare Urgent Care-west Columbia110 Medical Cir, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 509-7316
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
He is truly passionate and genuinely concerned about the health and well-being of the people he serves.
About Dr. Dezmond Sumter, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- 1831452853
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sumter accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sumter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
