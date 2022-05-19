Dr. Dez Ziegenhorn, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ziegenhorn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dez Ziegenhorn, DDS
Dr. Dez Ziegenhorn, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lees Summit, MO.
Raintree Family Dental Care3751 Sw Hollywood Dr, Lees Summit, MO 64082 Directions (816) 355-6825
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Ziegenhorn?
Dr. Dez and his staff are all courteous and very professional. Were able to clearly explain pricing and procedures to correct everything needed to get my teeth back to excellent condition.
Dr. Ziegenhorn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ziegenhorn accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ziegenhorn using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ziegenhorn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Ziegenhorn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ziegenhorn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ziegenhorn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ziegenhorn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.