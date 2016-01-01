Overview

Dr. Deyin Hsing, MD is a Pediatric Critical Care Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Critical Care Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Hsing works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.