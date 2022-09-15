Overview

Dr. Dexter Turnquest, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center, St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital and Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Turnquest works at Turnquest Surgical Solutions in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Obesity and Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.