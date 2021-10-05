Dr. Dexter Sun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dexter Sun, MD
Overview
Dr. Dexter Sun, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Zhejiang Med Univ and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
Merit Acupuncture PC530 E 72ND ST, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 717-8282
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sun was able to easily diagnose me and was extremely friendly the entire time. I highly recommend him for anyone looking for a neurologist!
About Dr. Dexter Sun, MD
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1508066705
Education & Certifications
- Mass Genl Hosp/Harvard Med Sch
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
- Beth Israel Med Center
- Zhejiang Med Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sun has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sun speaks Chinese.
127 patients have reviewed Dr. Sun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.