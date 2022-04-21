Dr. Dexter Dafney, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dafney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dexter Dafney, DDS
Dr. Dexter Dafney, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Flower Mound, TX.

Lifetime Dental of Flower Mound3208 Long Prairie Rd Ste A, Flower Mound, TX 75022 Directions (972) 427-7106Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Dafney?
I had the best dental experience and the most amazing care. Everyone I encounter was so attentive and understanding.
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1295228146
Dr. Dafney has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dafney accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dafney using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dafney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dafney has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dafney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dafney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dafney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.