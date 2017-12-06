Dr. Dewnzar Howard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dewnzar Howard, MD
Overview
Dr. Dewnzar Howard, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Dyer, IN.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2150 Gettler St Ste 405, Dyer, IN 46311 Directions (219) 440-7088
Edgewater Systems for Balanced Living Inc.1100 W 6th Ave, Gary, IN 46402 Directions (219) 885-4264
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
She's the best
About Dr. Dewnzar Howard, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Dr. Howard has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Howard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Howard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howard.
