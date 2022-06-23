Dr. Dewitt Wilkerson, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilkerson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dewitt Wilkerson, DMD
Dr. Dewitt Wilkerson, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in St Petersburg, FL.
Esthetic Integrative Dentistry390 4th St N # 101, St Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (727) 361-8710Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pmFriday7:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dr. Wilkerson continues to help with a complicated jaw joint/dental imbalance.
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1770602567
Dr. Wilkerson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wilkerson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wilkerson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilkerson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilkerson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilkerson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilkerson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.