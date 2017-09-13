See All Psychiatrists in Stockbridge, GA
Dr. Dewitt Alfred, MD

Psychiatry
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Dewitt Alfred, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    831 Fairways Ct Ste A, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 389-1925
  2. 2
    3915 Cascade Rd SW Ste 250, Atlanta, GA 30331 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 699-3170
  3. 3
    Helping Hands Community Based Services Inc.
    5524 Old National Hwy Ste B, Atlanta, GA 30349 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 763-8555

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening

Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 13, 2017
    I really like Dr. Alfred's approach on how he treats his patients; he always makes me feel comfortable, helps me understand my medications without talking down to me, and makes me feel part of the team in our decision making process for my treatment. He's intelligent , kind and caring, and knows his medicine. I've really come a long way. Thank you Dr. Alfred!
    Clarkston, GA — Sep 13, 2017
    About Dr. Dewitt Alfred, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1659313955
    Education & Certifications

    • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
