Dr. Dewitt Alfred, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alfred is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dewitt Alfred, MD
Overview
Dr. Dewitt Alfred, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 831 Fairways Ct Ste A, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (770) 389-1925
- 2 3915 Cascade Rd SW Ste 250, Atlanta, GA 30331 Directions (404) 699-3170
-
3
Helping Hands Community Based Services Inc.5524 Old National Hwy Ste B, Atlanta, GA 30349 Directions (404) 763-8555
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alfred?
I really like Dr. Alfred's approach on how he treats his patients; he always makes me feel comfortable, helps me understand my medications without talking down to me, and makes me feel part of the team in our decision making process for my treatment. He's intelligent , kind and caring, and knows his medicine. I've really come a long way. Thank you Dr. Alfred!
About Dr. Dewitt Alfred, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1659313955
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alfred has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alfred accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alfred has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Alfred. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alfred.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alfred, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alfred appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.