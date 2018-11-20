Dr. Dewey McWhirter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McWhirter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dewey McWhirter, MD
Overview
Dr. Dewey McWhirter, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.
Dr. McWhirter works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tennova Sleep Center West10820 Parkside Dr, Knoxville, TN 37934 Directions (865) 218-7463
-
2
Sleep Associates of East Tennessee Pllc7540 Dannaher Dr Ste 300, Powell, TN 37849 Directions (865) 545-7522
-
3
Tennova Sleep Center South7323 Chapman Hwy Ste 160, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 647-3860
-
4
Tennova Sleep Center Newport434 4th St Ste 202, Newport, TN 37821 Directions (423) 625-2171
-
5
Tennova Sleep Centers10800 Parkside Dr Ste 202, Knoxville, TN 37934 Directions (865) 323-9763
-
6
Tranquility Sleep Specialists120 Hospital Dr Ste G50, Jefferson City, TN 37760 Directions (865) 471-2522
Hospital Affiliations
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McWhirter?
He is very concerned about my sleep issues and always looking to find the best way to help me.
About Dr. Dewey McWhirter, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English, German
- 1215050117
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Emory University Hospital
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Bowdoin College
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McWhirter has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McWhirter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McWhirter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McWhirter works at
Dr. McWhirter speaks German.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. McWhirter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McWhirter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McWhirter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McWhirter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.