Dr. Dewey McWhirter, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.



Dr. McWhirter works at Tennova Hospitalist Group in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Powell, TN, Newport, TN and Jefferson City, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.