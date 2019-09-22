Dr. Dewey Le, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Le is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dewey Le, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dewey Le, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIV OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER TEXAS COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE|University Of North Texas Ft.Worth.
Locations
Kingwood Neurology & Sleep. PA22999 Highway 59 N Ste 416, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 359-5981
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Recently took my Father in law in for an appt, he has been diagnosed with Dementia. Dr. Le answered all of our concerns, and was very patient with our Father. His staff is amazing, and we were very pleased. We recommend Dr. Le to any one who is looking for a neurologist.
About Dr. Dewey Le, DO
- Neurology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas In Galveston
- UNIV OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER TEXAS COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE|University Of North Texas Ft.Worth
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Le has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Le accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Le speaks Vietnamese.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Le. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.
