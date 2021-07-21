Dr. Dewey Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dewey Jones, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dewey Jones, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.
Locations
Southlake Orthopaedics3686 Grandview Pkwy Ste 430, Birmingham, AL 35243 Directions (205) 605-8180Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He administered a cortisone shot to my knee. He is very professional and kind. I would highly recommend Dr Dewey Jones .
About Dr. Dewey Jones, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Vanderbilt University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones works at
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.