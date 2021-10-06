See All General Dentists in St Petersburg, FL
Dr. Dewey Bracy, DMD

Dentistry
Overview

Dr. Dewey Bracy, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in St Petersburg, FL. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Dentistry.

Dr. Bracy works at St. Pete Smiles in St Petersburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    St. Pete Smiles
    7755 38th Ave N, St Petersburg, FL 33710 (727) 269-5937

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Chevron Icon
Bad Taste in Mouth Chevron Icon
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Clicking of Temporomandibular Joint Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Examination Chevron Icon
Dental Filling Chevron Icon
Dental Hygiene Services Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Injury Chevron Icon
Dental Restoration Chevron Icon
Dental Sealant Chevron Icon
Dental X-Ray Chevron Icon
Denture Repair Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Fluoride Treatment Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Treatment Chevron Icon
Halitosis Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Mouthguards Chevron Icon
Nightguard Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Gum Treatment Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Partial Dentures Chevron Icon
Receding Gums Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Scaling and Root Planing Chevron Icon
Sensitive Teeth Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Stained Teeth Chevron Icon
Swollen Gums Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tender Gums Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Tooth Malformation Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Zoom!® Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • National Elevator
    • Principal Life
    • Prudential
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Based on 931 ratings
    Patient Ratings (931)
    Oct 06, 2021
    I've been going to Dr. Bracy for several years and always get great treatment
    — Oct 06, 2021
    About Dr. Dewey Bracy, DMD

    Dentistry
    English, French
    1366528671
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    University Of Florida College Of Dentistry
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dewey Bracy, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bracy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bracy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bracy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bracy works at St. Pete Smiles in St Petersburg, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bracy’s profile.

    931 patients have reviewed Dr. Bracy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bracy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bracy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bracy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

