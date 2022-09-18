Dr. Dewey Bailey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bailey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dewey Bailey, MD
Dr. Dewey Bailey, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and Lewisgale Medical Center.
Locations
Endocrinology Associates Inc3501 Colonial Green Cir SW, Roanoke, VA 24018 Directions (540) 342-3692
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
- Lewisgale Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bailey is direct and gives information that is easy to understand.
About Dr. Dewey Bailey, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bailey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bailey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bailey has seen patients for Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Dyslipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bailey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Bailey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bailey.
