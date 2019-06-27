See All Podiatrists in Oceanside, CA
Overview

Dr. Dewain Springer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Oceanside, CA. 

Dr. Springer works at North County Podiatry in Oceanside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North County Podiatry Clinics
    2191 S El Camino Real Ste 101, Oceanside, CA 92054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 757-7171

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Stress Fracture of Foot
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Stress Fracture of Foot
Nail Avulsion and Excision

Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 27, 2019
    Dr. Springer is a very busy Podiatrist and that's because he is the absolute top in his field. If your miserable, suffering and the pain is consuming you, like my ankle did me, you literally feel like you cannot live like this much longer, then see Dr. Springer asap! He knew what I was suffering from on my 1st visit but waited to formally diagnose it on my 2nd after the CT scan confirmed what he thought, Sinus Tarsi. On that same 2nd visit I walked out with orthotic inserts he made me, on the spot, a very carefully positioned cortisone injection, as ALL the nerves that run thru this Sinus cavity are the nerves from my spine, to my leg and to my feet. Yes, 2nd visit i had no more pain at all. I get a flare up occasionally and all I have to do is call, and his staff gets me in...which is why I will forever bring them treats! I feel so blessed that i found a Dr who gave me my life again...pain free!
    Sinus Tarsi Char in Oceanside, CA — Jun 27, 2019
    About Dr. Dewain Springer, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881709459
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dewain Springer, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Springer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Springer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Springer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Springer works at North County Podiatry in Oceanside, CA. View the full address on Dr. Springer’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Springer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Springer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Springer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Springer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

