Dr. Dewain Springer, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Springer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dewain Springer, DPM
Overview
Dr. Dewain Springer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Oceanside, CA.
Dr. Springer works at
Locations
-
1
North County Podiatry Clinics2191 S El Camino Real Ste 101, Oceanside, CA 92054 Directions (760) 757-7171
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Springer?
Dr. Springer is a very busy Podiatrist and that's because he is the absolute top in his field. If your miserable, suffering and the pain is consuming you, like my ankle did me, you literally feel like you cannot live like this much longer, then see Dr. Springer asap! He knew what I was suffering from on my 1st visit but waited to formally diagnose it on my 2nd after the CT scan confirmed what he thought, Sinus Tarsi. On that same 2nd visit I walked out with orthotic inserts he made me, on the spot, a very carefully positioned cortisone injection, as ALL the nerves that run thru this Sinus cavity are the nerves from my spine, to my leg and to my feet. Yes, 2nd visit i had no more pain at all. I get a flare up occasionally and all I have to do is call, and his staff gets me in...which is why I will forever bring them treats! I feel so blessed that i found a Dr who gave me my life again...pain free!
About Dr. Dewain Springer, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1881709459
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Springer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Springer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Springer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Springer works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Springer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Springer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Springer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Springer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.