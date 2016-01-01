Overview

Dr. Devyani Misra, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from BANARAS HINDU UNIVERSITY / INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital.



Dr. Misra works at Harvard University in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Joint Pain and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.