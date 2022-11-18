Dr. Devyani Lal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Devyani Lal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Devyani Lal, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Locations
Phoenix - Cancer5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 702-3719
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Devyani Lal, MD
- Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1689834475
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lal using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lal has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.