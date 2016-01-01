Dr. Devra Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Devra Cohen, MD
Overview
Dr. Devra Cohen, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Nashua, NH. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER.
Dr. Cohen works at
Locations
-
1
Your Nashua Dentist Pllc6 CONCORD ST, Nashua, NH 03064 Directions (603) 598-0022
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Devra Cohen, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1740390152
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
