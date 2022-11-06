Dr. Devorah Daley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Devorah Daley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Devorah Daley, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ|J &amp; S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
Obstetrics and Gynecology (156 William Street, 7th floor)156 William St, New York, NY 10038 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
Ratings & Reviews
I was totally impressed that I was taken to exam room within minutes of my appointment. Dr. Daley was very personable and explained things in layman's term. Definitely felt like a safe place.
About Dr. Devorah Daley, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1285816686
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- J &amp; S Weill M C Cornell Univ|J &amp;amp; S Weill M C Cornell Univ
