Offers telehealth
Dr. Devon Rubin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They completed their residency with Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
Mayo Clinic Florida4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 953-2000
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
- Tift Regional Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Neurology
- English
- 1538158993
- Washington University
Dr. Rubin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rubin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubin.
