Dr. Nixon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Devon Nixon, MD
Overview
Dr. Devon Nixon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Nixon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Saint Alphonsus Medical Group1075 N Curtis Rd Ste 300, Boise, ID 83706 Directions (208) 302-3100
-
2
University of Utah Health Care5126 W DAYBREAK PKWY, South Jordan, UT 84009 Directions (801) 587-7109
-
3
University of Utah50 N Medical Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84132 Directions (801) 585-1451
-
4
University Orthopedic Center590 S Wakara Way, Salt Lake City, UT 84108 Directions (801) 587-7109
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nixon?
About Dr. Devon Nixon, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1730525551
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nixon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nixon works at
Dr. Nixon has seen patients for Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nixon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nixon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nixon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nixon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nixon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.