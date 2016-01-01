Overview

Dr. Devon Nixon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Nixon works at Saint Alphonsus Medical Group in Boise, ID with other offices in South Jordan, UT and Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.