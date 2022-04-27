Dr. Devon Haydon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haydon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Devon Haydon, MD
Dr. Devon Haydon, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Clearwater, FL.
Center for Neurosurgical and Spine Care400 Pinellas St Ste 325, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 298-6121
Morton Plant Hospital300 Pinellas St, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 298-6121
Brenda S Kinard MD PA1201 5th Ave N Ste 402, Saint Petersburg, FL 33705 Directions (727) 298-6121
Baycare Physician Partners Aco, LLC2985 Drew St, Clearwater, FL 33759 Directions (727) 298-6121
- Mease Dunedin Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
This review from 75 yr-old patient with 50 years experience in medical and fitness fields working with hospitals all over the country both as technology provider and patient: Dr. Haydon is a highly skilled surgeon and clinician. Practice staff in all areas that I experienced were excellent. I would rank Morton Plant Hospital, where Dr. Haydon operates, and the team there among the best you would find anywhere. Outpatient surgery (L2-L3 laminectomy/decompression) was extremely well managed and efficient, and every team member was caring and attentive. I just had my final post-surgery follow up visit with Dr. Haydon. The extremely painful bilateral radiculopathy that I dealt with for many years is gone and I am cleared for unrestricted activity. A couple of months in the gym and I'll be back on the dirt bike and jet ski. Thank you, Dr. Haydon and team.
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1669677514
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Haydon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haydon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haydon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haydon has seen patients for Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension, Subdural Hemorrhage and Brain Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haydon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Haydon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haydon.
