Super Profile

Dr. Devon Goetz, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (21)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Devon Goetz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine and is affiliated with Greater Regional Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.

Dr. Goetz works at Des Moines Orthopedic Centers in West Des Moines, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Des Moines Orthopaedic Surgeons PC
    6001 Westown Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 224-1414
    Monday
    7:45am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greater Regional Medical Center
  • UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 25, 2018
    Dr. Goetz replaced my knee in 2013 and my hip in 2016, and he is the best. He is kind and caring, and he does an excellent job. I have had to no problems with either replacement.
    Nancy in IA — Jun 25, 2018
    About Dr. Devon Goetz, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033173430
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard University Massachusetts General Hospital
    Residency
    • University of Iowa College of Medicine
    Internship
    • University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
    Medical Education
    • University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Iowa
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Devon Goetz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goetz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goetz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goetz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goetz works at Des Moines Orthopedic Centers in West Des Moines, IA. View the full address on Dr. Goetz’s profile.

    Dr. Goetz has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goetz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Goetz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goetz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goetz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goetz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

