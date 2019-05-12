Overview

Dr. Devon Glazer, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Glazer works at Artisan Foot and Ankle in Mission Viejo, CA with other offices in Laguna Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.