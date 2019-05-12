Dr. Devon Glazer, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glazer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Devon Glazer, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Devon Glazer, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.
Locations
Artisan Foot and Ankle Podiatric Specialists Inc.26800 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 420, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 272-0007
Laguna Hills Office23141 Moulton Pkwy Ste 109, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 272-0007
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing Doctor and awesome staff; I wish I could give Dr. Glazer more stars. He is truly a good person who immediately makes you feel that he cares, which he does. He is a highly skilled, and forward thinking, surgeon. I feel lucky to have been treated by he and his staff.
About Dr. Devon Glazer, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235171067
Education & Certifications
- New York Methodist Hospital
- Swedish Hlth Hosp at Providence Campus
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
