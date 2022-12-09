Dr. Briggs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Devon Briggs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Devon Briggs, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Briggs works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Briggs MD LLC920 Dannon Vw SW Ste 3104, Atlanta, GA 30331 Directions (404) 629-3933
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Briggs?
Very responsive
About Dr. Devon Briggs, MD
- Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1649259714
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Briggs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Briggs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Briggs works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Briggs. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Briggs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Briggs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Briggs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.