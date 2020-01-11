See All Gastroenterologists in Edison, NJ
Gastroenterology
3.5 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Devjit Nayar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.

Dr. Nayar works at Gastroenterology Assocs Nw Jrsy in Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Constipation and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gastroenterology Assocs Nw Jrsy
    1921 Oak Tree Rd Ste 101, Edison, NJ 08820 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 302-9774

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Devjit Nayar, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093787806
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ross University, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Devjit Nayar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nayar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nayar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nayar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nayar works at Gastroenterology Assocs Nw Jrsy in Edison, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Nayar’s profile.

    Dr. Nayar has seen patients for Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Constipation and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nayar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Nayar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nayar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nayar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nayar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

