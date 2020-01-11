Dr. Devjit Nayar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nayar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Devjit Nayar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Devjit Nayar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Dr. Nayar works at
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Assocs Nw Jrsy1921 Oak Tree Rd Ste 101, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (201) 302-9774
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a colonoscopy done today. The doctor was very good. I felt very comfortable with him on my first appointment for consultation. He took his time and listened to every thing I expanded to him very patiently. Today for my colonoscopy, the staff was amazing! They made me feel very comfortable as well. They were very polite and had great sense of humor at all times. I had no worries whatsoever. I knew i was in good hands. Even the anesthesiologist was great. Too bad I can not give more stars to my review. 100% recommendable.
About Dr. Devjit Nayar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Korean
- 1093787806
Education & Certifications
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nayar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nayar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nayar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nayar has seen patients for Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Constipation and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nayar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nayar speaks Korean.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Nayar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nayar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nayar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nayar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.