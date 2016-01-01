Dr. Deviyani Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deviyani Mehta, MD
Overview
Dr. Deviyani Mehta, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Mehta works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Clinical Academic Building125 Paterson St # CAB3100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (848) 272-9238
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mehta?
About Dr. Deviyani Mehta, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- English
- 1891927158
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- JFK Medical Center
- St Francis Medical Center
- MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mehta using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehta works at
Dr. Mehta has seen patients for Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mehta has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.