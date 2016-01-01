Dr. Devinderjit Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Devinderjit Singh, MD
Dr. Devinderjit Singh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Colusa, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Coll Of Med Sciences, Delhi Univ, New Delhi and is affiliated with Adventist Health And Rideout, Colusa Medical Center, Glenn Medical Center and Oroville Hospital.
Adventist Health Physicians Network151 E Webster St, Colusa, CA 95932 Directions (530) 458-4162Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Adventist Health And Rideout
- Colusa Medical Center
- Glenn Medical Center
- Oroville Hospital
About Dr. Devinderjit Singh, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Panjabi
- 1083651020
- Baylor Univ Med Ctr, Cardiovascular Diseases
- Univ Coll Of Med Sciences, Delhi Univ, New Delhi
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singh speaks Panjabi.
