Overview

Dr. Devinderjit Bhangu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital.



Dr. Bhangu works at Colon & Rectal Surgery Of Flint in Grand Blanc, MI with other offices in Troy, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Headache and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.