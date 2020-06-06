Overview

Dr. Devinder Singh, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Government Medical College Patiala, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center and Wickenburg Community Hospital.



Dr. Singh works at Arizona Center for Cancer Care in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Surprise, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.