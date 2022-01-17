See All Plastic Surgeons in Coral Gables, FL
Dr. Devinder Singh, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3 (21)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Dr. Devinder Singh, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Uhealth Tower.

Dr. Singh works at Lennar Foundation Medical Center in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Lennar Foundation Medical Center
    5555 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33146 (305) 689-5555
    UHealth Tower West
    1321 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33125 (305) 243-5554

Hospital Affiliations
  • Uhealth Tower

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Breast Reduction
Rhinoseptoplasty
Gynecomastia
Breast Reduction
Rhinoseptoplasty

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jan 17, 2022
    I cannot say enough good things about Dr. Singh and his staff. He answered all my questions and then some. My abdominalplasty went so smooth and the work that he did was amazing. I am blessed to have been referred to him and I would highly recommend Dr. Singh.
    Mady — Jan 17, 2022
    About Dr. Devinder Singh, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568646321
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
