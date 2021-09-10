Dr. Devinder Mangat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mangat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Devinder Mangat, MD
Overview
Dr. Devinder Mangat, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Edgewood, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.
Locations
Mangat, Holzapfel & Lied Plastic Surgery133 Barnwood Dr, Edgewood, KY 41017 Directions (859) 331-9600
Mangat, Holzapfel & Lied Plastic Surgery8044 Montgomery Rd Ste 230, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 984-3223
Mangat Plastic Surgery1060 W Beaver Creek Blvd, Avon, CO 81620 Directions (970) 414-4322
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Love my results!
About Dr. Devinder Mangat, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1265450100
Education & Certifications
- University Okla Health Scis Center
- University Iowa Hosps
- University Of Kentucky
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mangat has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mangat accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mangat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Mangat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mangat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mangat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mangat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.