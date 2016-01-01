Overview

Dr. Devinder Makker, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from MAHARSHI DAYANAND UNIVERSITY ROHTAK / MAHARAJA AGRASEN INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL RESEARCH AND EDUCATION and is affiliated with Dameron Hospital.



Dr. Makker works at DAMERON HOSPITAL in Stockton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.