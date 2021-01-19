Dr. Devinder Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Devinder Kumar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Devinder Kumar, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Simi Valley, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Government Medical College Patiala, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1687 Erringer Rd Ste 108, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Directions (805) 500-3240
-
2
Ultimate Pain Mgmt.25327 Avenue Stanford Ste 104, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 257-7500Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medico
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kumar is just wonderful. He is kind and compassionate. I highly recommend him. I will not see any other pain management specialist!
About Dr. Devinder Kumar, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish
- 1548251390
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Wayne State Univ Detroit Med Ctr
- Government Medical College Patiala, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences
- Anesthesiology
