Dr. Devinder Bhrany, MD
Overview
Dr. Devinder Bhrany, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mclaren Flint.
Dr. Bhrany works at
Locations
-
1
Neurology DivisionG3239 Beecher Rd Ste C, Flint, MI 48532 Directions (810) 732-9222
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Flint
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable and very low key. Doesn't lecture or act like he's the smartest guy in the room, even if he is.
About Dr. Devinder Bhrany, MD
- Neurology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1144225137
Education & Certifications
- GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhrany has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhrany accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhrany has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhrany works at
Dr. Bhrany has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Cerebrovascular Disease and Cognitive Function Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhrany on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhrany. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhrany.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhrany, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhrany appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.