Overview

Dr. Devinda De Soyza, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from U Tx Hlth Sci Ctr and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Carrollton Regional Medical Center and WHS East Campus.



Dr. De Soyza works at Dallas Nephrology Associates in Irving, TX with other offices in Grapevine, TX and Southlake, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Kidney Failure, Hyperkalemia and Acidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.