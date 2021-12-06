Dr. Devin Okay, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Okay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Devin Okay, DDS
Dr. Devin Okay, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in New York, NY.
Beth Israel Medical Group of Mount Sinai10 Union Sq E Ste 5B, New York, NY 10003 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Mark L Urken MD FACS244 Westchester Ave Ste 405, White Plains, NY 10604 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Excellent Service. He took care of my panic teeth with care. I found him professional, caring and friendly to talk with. Recommended.
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1396709085
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
